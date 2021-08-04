Meghan Markle releases comedy video with Melissa McCarthy to celebrate 40th birthday

Meghan Markle celebrates her 40th birthday with Melissa McCarthy. Video / @archewell_hm

In her first appearance since giving birth in June, Meghan Markle has released a hilarious video with A-list actress Melissa McCarthy as she called on her Hollywood friends to help with her 40th birthday wish.

The Duchess of Sussex joked with the US comedic actress in the two-minute clip, as she mulled at a Suits reunion, talked about being "peaceful under a tree everyday", and laughed at her husband, Prince Harry, who was seen juggling in the background of his wife's Zoom call.

Meghan is celebrating her 40th birthday today, and for the milestone has launched the 40x40 initiative to urge 40 people to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentoring women trying to return to the workforce amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is reported Meghan also asked Adele and Stella McCartney to be part of the initiative.

Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy starred in the two-minute clip. Photo / Archewell

The video was shot from the glamorous office in Meghan and Harry's $20 million Montecito mansion, as the duchess' dog is seen lying on a plush bed in the background.

Meghan dials McCarthy on Zoom to ask her to be a mentor, before McCarthy spits her own ideas on how they should celebrate the former royal's birthday.

"A yacht party. Yacht party. Who's ready for a yacht?!" McCarthy says, putting on a pair of giant sunglasses and a sun hat.

Changing her tactic, McCarthy asks, "Are we finally getting matching tattoos?", before she holds up a drawing of herself and Meghan.

"Sometimes I'm like, 'Are we twinsies?'," McCarthy adds, before Meghan says, "You know I already have something similar across my back."

Melissa McCarthy holds up a drawing of herself and Meghan and suggest they get matching tattoos. Photo / Archewell

McCarthy then asks, "Are you finally going to do a Suits reunion?"

Meghan says she "loves Suits" but ponders "why would I do a Suits reunion for my birthday?"

McCarthy jokes about how the Friends cast reunited for her own birthday.

"Why would the cast of Friends do a reunion for my birthday, but they did it!"

Meghan then launches into her actual plans for her 40th, announcing the 40x40 initiative.

For her 40th birthday, Meghan has announced the 40x40 initiative. Photo / Archewell

"Because I'm turning 40, I'm asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who's mobilising back into the workforce," Meghan says.

"If we all do it, and all commit 40 minutes to an act of service, we can create a ripple effect."

Toward the end of the video, Prince Harry makes a brief cameo as he's seen juggling from the window outside, prompting Meghan and McCarthy to both start laughing.

It's the first time Meghan has been seen since giving birth to her daughter, Lilibet Diana, in June.

In a lengthy statement on her non-profit website, Archewell, Meghan says she came up with the 40x40 initiative after realising time was the most "essential gift".

Meghan gave a glimpse into her luxurious home office. Photo / Archewell

"In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I'm struck that TIME IS AMONG OUR GREATEST AND MOST ESSENTIAL GIFTS: Time with our loved ones, time doing the things we love, time spent learning, laughing, growing, and the sacred time we have on this earth," Meghan says.

"Amongst the most valuable gifts of time is also time spent in service to others knowing that it can contribute to incredible change. To that last point, and with my 40th lap around the sun in mind, it made me wonder: what would happen if we all committed 40 minutes to helping someone else or to mentoring someone in need? And then what would happen if we asked our friends to do the same?

"In the past two years, and in large part because of the Covid-19 pandemic, TENS OF MILLIONS OF women around the world have left the workforce, including over two million women in the U.S. So many of these women are also SHOULDERING THE BRUNT OF THE CRISIS when it comes to unpaid labor, including schooling and caring for family members.

"And the latest research shows that FEWER WOMEN THAN MEN WILL REGAIN WORK as we recover from the pandemic."