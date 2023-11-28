The Dutch version of Omid Scobie's controversial new book has reportedly named the royal who allegedly raised concerns over the colour of Prince Archie's skin. Photo / AP

Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame has been dramatically pulled from shelves after accidentally revealing the identity of the “racist royal”.

In 2021, after Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey a member of the royal family expressed concern over what skin complexion the then-unborn Prince Archie would have, the internet went wild with theories. Now, it appears the truth has been revealed in a huge publishing faux pas.

The Daily Mail has reported Scobie’s controversial book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival has been pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after its Dutch translation appeared to name the “racist royal”.

Xander, the book’s publishers, confirmed to the UK news outlet that they received a last-minute request to pull the book as libel laws prevented Scobie from naming the member of the royal family, despite him claiming he knows exactly who it is and insisting a second member of the royal household echoed the remarks.

Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey included claims of a racist royal.

A spokesman for the publisher said: “You are right, but I can’t talk about the details. We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold, and that is what we have done.”

The book reportedly references letters shared between the former Suits actress and King Charles, reading, “But in those private letters, [the person’s identity] was confirmed.” The Daily Mail has redacted the name.

It remains unclear why the Dutch version of the book would name the royal when other editions have not. It has sparked fierce speculation on X (formerly Twitter) that the name may have been included intentionally.

It comes after Paris Match revealed last week that Meghan allegedly told King Charles there were two “royal racists” who questioned her son Archie’s skin colour.

The Sun says it is not known if the second accused person is a member of the royal family or someone who works for “the Firm”, but stated they are a member of the royal household.

The comments are unlikely to receive a response from the royal family or the palace, as a source previously revealed to Daily Mail that while the book is “bad, very bad”, unless there are “charges of racism”, such as naming the royal who Meghan claims questioned what colour skin their then-unborn son Archie would have, then it is “unlikely” royal aides will comment on the contents of the book.