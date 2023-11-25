Omid Scobie claims Princess Kate has spent more time “talking about” her sister in law, Meghan Markle than she has ever spent with her. Photo / AP

Omid Scobie’s soon to be released book, Endgame, has made a bold claim about Princess Kate and Meghan Markle.

Daily Mail has reported an extract of the book that was shared with French magazine, Paris Match, has claimed the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex have not spoken in four years, with Scobie suggesting their last conversation was in 2019.

Scobie, 42, has become known as “Meghan’s mouthpiece” after the former Suits actress was forced to admit under oath in the High Court that she had authorised an aide to secretly brief Scobie and his co-author Carolyn Durand on his first book despite previously denying any co-operation.

While it’s unclear whether the Duchess has had any involvement in Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, he has nonetheless shared alleged insight into Meghan and Kate’s relationship going as far as to say the “cold” Princess has spent more time “talking about” her sister in law, than she has ever spent with her.

He also claims the Princess of Wales is said to “jokingly shiver” when she hears Meghan’s name and insists there is “no going back” for the two sister in laws.

A source is quoted in the book saying: “(Catherine) was close to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments… and the relationship he had with their children… but to her there is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews.”

The insider was referring to chats including the bombshell sit-down the duchess and her husband Prince Harry, 39, gave to Oprah Winfrey after they relocated from Britain to the US and their interviews in their Harry and Meghan Netflix series.

Elsewhere, Scobie reportedly claims Harry and Meghan reached out to their UK family last year by sending Christmas gifts to the Wales’ children, however he stated William and Kate did not respond.

Despite claiming Meghan “never wants to set foot in England again,” as she “never felt at home” in the UK, Scobie - a close friend of the Sussexes, has written in his book that Harry is “ready to forget” and move on without an “apology or explanation” from the Royal Family.

The book allegedly quotes Harry as saying, “At this point, who cares, right?”

It comes after Paris Match revealed yesterday that Meghan allegedly told King Charles there were two “royal racists” who questioned her son Archie’s skin colour.

Scobie claims in the book he knows the names of the two people — but says: “Laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were.”

The Sun says it is not known if the second accused person is a member of the royal family or someone who works for “The Firm”, but stated they are a member of the royal household.

The comments are unlikely to receive a response from the Royal family or the Palace as a source previously revealed to Daily Mail that while the book is “bad, very bad”, unless there are “charges of racism” - such as naming the royal who Meghan claims questioned what colour skin their then-unborn son Archie would have, then it is “unlikely” royal aides will comment on the contents of the book.















