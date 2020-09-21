We're all familiar with the concept of burnout - the emotional, mental and physical exhaustion we feel when we've been under prolonged stress.

And now scientists have predicted when it's most likely to hit you.

When you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet the demands being made of you, you're likely facing burnout. According to a new study, it's most likely to happen to you at age 32, reports Metro UK.

A UK study commissioned by The Office Group found that this age group, who form 50 per cent of the British workforce, are experiencing burnout triggered by the second economic recession they've faced in their adult lifetime.

There's a number of reasons why people in their early thirties are feeling so stressed and exhausted - whether that's working longer hours from home, not being able to separate work from personal life, or dealing with an increasingly uncertain and competitive job market.

Those under 30 are also experiencing higher stress levels, with 59 per cent of Gen Z workers also feeling the strain of "always on" working culture, according to the study.

Nearly half of those surveyed have quit their job due to stress, and 29 per cent of them said they would take unpaid leave if faced with burnout.

One in five have tried meditation or yoga to lower their stress levels. More than half said they've been working over time since lockdown - the average UK worker has been putting in an extra 59 hours or seven working days into their job over five months.

The Office Group co-founder Olly Olsen says it's important to constantly re-evaluate what people need from their office spaces, especially as we continue to face the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Putting wellbeing at the heart of workspace design doesn't have to be a huge undertaking," Olsen says.

"Providing natural light plus simple additions like breakout areas, comfortable seating and air purifying plants, can make all the difference."

Consultant Sarah Vohra (The Mind Medic) has some tips on how to take steps to prevent burnout.

Make distinctions between day and night routines

Whether you're commuting to the office or working from home, Vohra says it's important to maintain consistent wake and sleep times. This will help regulate your body's 24-hour sleep cycle, or circadian rhythm.

Write down 'must-do's' for the day

Studies show that the more tasks we try to do at the same time, the lower our attention span. This affects how well and how quickly we can complete our tasks, Vohra says.

We often waste time switching between them, meaning we're less efficient and make more mistakes. To combat this, try making a list of tasks and focus on completing one at a time.

Exposure to natural sunlight

Your body clock is reliant on repeating patterns of loss of light (night) and the return of light (day) to reset it, Vohra says.

Studies show that workplaces with windows allow employees a lot more sunlight exposure during work hours. People who get increased exposure to natural sunlight also sleep an average of 46 more minutes each night.