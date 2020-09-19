A young and handsome vicar in a small village in the UK is drawing comparisons to the "hot priest" in the hit TV show Fleabag.

Reverend Dr Matt Davis' photo was posted in a community Facebook group and led to hundreds of comments, most of them complimenting his looks.

Reverend Dr Matt Davis' arrival at St Luke's Church in Formby, Merseyside has excited the locals. Photo / Facebook

"I have lots of sins that I suddenly need to confess," one person said.

"I think the congregation is going to increase quite significantly," another Facebook user commented.

Photo / Facebook

A few people said they "might have to start going to church" and multiple commenters branded him "gorgeous".

The reverend has joined St Luke's Church in Formby, Merseyside, which could very well see an increase in its followers, given the vicar's popularity.

However, fans might be disappointed to find out Davis is married and has two sons.