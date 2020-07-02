An inner circle of Meghan Markle's closest confidantes could be called on to testify at a trial that's already seen bombshell claims from the former royal.

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (who own The Daily Mail) and in bombshell court documents said she was unable to defend herself, leaving her closest friends "rightly concerned for her welfare when pregnant".

The 38-year-old claims she felt "tremendous emotional distress" by media coverage, while her friends felt "silenced" by Kensington Palace and unable to defend her.

Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle were very close but appear to have fallen out over a racism scandal. Photo / Wireimage

Meghan is suing ANL for publishing a personal letter she wrote to her estranged father, although the media group claims Mr Markle made it public after five of her friends gave an interview about it to People magazine.

The Duchess today named the friends, although they are only referred to as A, B, C, D and E in the papers, and they could now be called to testify at a trial.

People magazine previously described them as "Meghan's inner circle – a longtime friend, a former co-star, a friend from LA, a one-time colleague and a close confidante".

Meghan has denied authorising her friends to speak out to defend her in the magazine article.

So just who could A, B, C, D and E be?

'A LONGTIME FRIEND'

This secretive friend is thought to be Lindsay Jill Roth – Meghan's best friend from university.

Despite their long-distance relationship, they've continued to share a close bond, with Lindsay telling People back in March 2017: "We're the kind of friends who can be 3000 miles away and still be talking about or thinking the same thing, and even texting each other the same thing at the same time miles away."

'A FORMER CO-STAR'

Suits actress Abigail Spencer – who attended Harry and Meghan's wedding – may be the "former co-star" quoted in the piece, rubbishing the claims the Duchess is anything but genuine.

Abigail Spencer may be the "former co-star" quoted in the piece. Photo / Getty

"When you see her at walkabouts, when she crouches down to talk to the kids and genuinely has real conversations with people, that's Meg," the co-star said.

'A FRIEND FROM LA'

It's thought this mysterious friend is one of Meghan's close-knit former LA set, pilates instructor Heather Dorak.

The pair have been super close since the former Suits star began taking her classes, with Heather flying over to the UK for her wedding to Harry in May last year.

'A ONE-TIME COLLEAGUE'

Some suggested this is another Suits star – actress Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen on the legal drama.

Sarah Rafferty played Donna Paulsen on Suits while Meghan Markle was Rachel Zane.

"We talk daily. And the first thing out of her mouth is, 'How are the kids? How are you?' I'm not even allowed to ask about her until she finds out about me," the anonymous source states.

'A CLOSE CONFIDANTE'

It's believed this is Meghan's long-running friend and unofficial stylist Jessica Mulroney who met Meghan over a decade ago when Meghan first moved to Canada.

The mum-of-one has enjoyed luxury holidays with her royal mate before she met Harry, with reports saying they enjoy working on charitable events together too.

They're so close, Jessica was even meant to join Meghan on her first royal tour which brought her to Australia and New Zealand. However Meghan appears to have distanced herself after a racism scandal over Jessica's threats to influencer Sasha Exeter.

The explosive court papers also reveal:

• Meghan claims her 2018 royal wedding that cost $57 million at Windsor brought in $1.8 billion in tourism cash.

• Wrote an infamous letter to her dad Thomas to stop him being "manipulated", instead of to reconcile.

• Asked why she couldn't take paid work when Princess Beatrice and Eugenie do.

• Meghan spent her own money on flights for her father to and from London and his hotel for her wedding.

In the documents, Meghan also said that she felt "unprotected" by the "institution" of the royal family and was unable to defend herself against false claims that where made about her.