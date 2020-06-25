Meghan Markle's former best friend Jessica Mulroney has hired a whole team of PR people, image experts and lawyers to deal with the backlash from her "racist" threats to black influencer Sasha Exeter.

Mulroney, 40, came under fire this month when Exeter shared messages in which Mulroney allegedly threatened to sue her, according to the Daily Mail.

Mulroney rose to fame because of her friendship with Meghan Markle but has now been fired from her presenting role with CTV and her work with Good Morning America after the row.

New reports claim she is now trying to put the backlash behind her with the help of PR experts.

A source told US Weekly she had hired a "big crisis PR team" to deal with it.

"She's been talking to lawyers, image experts and crisis PR teams. She has been having a lot of them over to her house to brainstorm and find a way to put this behind her."

Celebrity brand strategist told Femail that Mulroney's brand was "in a rocky place".

Meghan has reportedly cut off ties with her former best friend. Photo / Getty Images

"She's learning that ties to Meghan Markle and Canadian political families aren't enough to command respect from the public. We all know the saying 'actions speak louder than words', and people can sense that Jessica's statement on Instagram is a Band-Aid solution for a much deeper problem.

"Over the years, we've seen that Jessica is conscious of emitting a certain persona of luxury. This debacle with Sasha Exeter is proof that anything online can (and, when you're in the public eye, likely will) leak, and the only way Jessica's brand can survive this is by being consistent in her public and private brand.

"Instead of hiring another crisis PR agency, Jessica needs to first hold herself accountable, rethink her actions, and then lead by example. Anti-racist work is just that — work — and a single Instagram statement won't solve this major brand problem."

Claims surfacedlast week that Meghan had permanently cut all ties with Mulroney. The pair met when Meghan was filming Suits in Toronto, and the stylist then attended the royal wedding in 2018.

A source told Page Six that the white privilege row had given Meghan an excuse to cut off Mulroney "for good".

"I don't know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time.

"Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?"