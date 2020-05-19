Jacinda Ardern has responded to Simon Bridges' thinly-veiled jibe about her DIY hair dye job - with the help of one of her ministers.

The Prime Minister's fiance Clark Gayford said on Twitter on Sunday he had cut the couple's daughter Neve's hair and dyed his "partner's" locks.

Yesterday, National leader Bridges visited a barber for a trim and quipped "Well, there's no hair dye. Just saying."

When asked by media about the comment in Rotorua this afternoon, Ardern said: "Probably I'm not alone in being someone in New Zealand who dyes their hair so I think I'm in fairly good company."

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta then jumped to her defence

"I might step in there. The Prime Minister has been more worried about the substance of her character and I think that's what we will focus on."

Ardern is in Rotorua meeting with key leaders to discuss the tourism industry's recovery.

Gayford tweeted on Sunday: "Helped dye partners hair and gave daughter a haircut with scissors I bought at supermarket for $6. Remarkably both parties still talking to me [sic]," he wrote on Twitter.

One follower posted back saying they hoped the person's hair he dyed was a "business partner" and not Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Helped dye partners hair and gave daughter a haircut with scissors I bought at supermarket for $6. Remarkably both parties still talking to me. — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) May 17, 2020

Another commented: "Fair is fair Clarke, you now need to let Neve cut your hair."

Yesterday, TV presenter Ryan Bridge was scorned by Ardern after he asked her on The AM show: "Why are you dyeing it anyway? Is it going grey or something?"

She responded with: "Never ... never ... never ... that's not a polite question to ask anyone - I was about to say a lady - but anyone, actually."

After composing herself, she then said: "It's just a little touch-up, Ryan. No reason."

In an attempt to redeem himself, Bridge tried to justify his line of questioning, saying the role of leading a country can cause people to age and clarified he meant no harm.

"Looks good, Prime Minister. And I only mention the grey hair because you are the prime minister and it does tend to age people. No harm intended, all right?"

Ardern replied: "No, it does, it does, I fully acknowledge that. Yep. Thank you for the reminder."