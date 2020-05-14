Although many Kiwis may have now had a trim, the past six weeks have seen heads around the country sporting a huge variety of shocking haircuts.

When the Herald put out the call for our readers to share their hair with New Zealand we were inundated with entries, showcasing just how bad it had got for some and the desperate measures others had taken to get a trim.

But there can only be one winner and that follicly blessed entrant is 13-year-old Cerys Brewer from New Plymouth.

Cerys Brewer's winning style in all its glory. Photo / Supplied

Giving new meaning to the phrase "Taranaki Hardcore", Brewer's explosive style was a hot favourite from the moment it landed in our inbox, tragically just past our print deadline.

She told the Herald she was "truly amazed" to win after seeing the strength of the entries.



Her horizontal hair still lives, because all the salons in her area are booked out, but Brewer told the Herald she would wait a few weeks and take her mum's appointment.

Sorry mum.

Brewer will receive a prize pack from dry shampoo specialists Batiste: A selection of Batiste Dry Shampoo, Batiste with Benefits and Batiste with added colour, to keep her fully supplied for the year ahead.

Photo / Supplied

Thank you to all of our entrants, and to those brave enough to stick with their new style - we salute you.

Here are some of the other highlights from the competition:

Fleur Boyle rocking the fuzzy mop look. Photo / Supplied

Sherlyn Low's partner Matt turned into a caveman during the lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Anna Roughton needed a home chop - badly. Photo / Supplied

This absolute unit is Sam Steer and he comes with bonus chest hair. Photo / Supplied

A creative and tall entry from Danika Jones. Photo / Supplied