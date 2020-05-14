

Today is the day when many Kiwis have headed to their local salons and barbers to tame their wild lockdown hair, but one National MP is taking the opportunity to start hair-raising money for charity when he gets his trim.

Chris Bishop, MP for Hutt South, has announced that he is going to shape his wild locks into that classic hairstyle, the mullet.

The MP was challenged to sport a mudflap and Bishop has decided to use the opportunity to raise money for charity.

"A couple of weeks ago when I was mulling over finally being able to get a haircut at the end of lockdown, a Facebook commenter asked how many likes it would take for me to get a mullet," Bishop wrote on Facebook.

"I said 1000 likes - and you can guess what happened next!"

"So, to honour my commitment and celebrate the start of level 2, I'm taking the opportunity to raise some money for the team at Good Bitches Baking. They do excellent work in the community, brightening the days of Kiwis in need."

Bishop revealed that he has set up a GiveALittle and after his local salon Wildflower creates his party in the back, he will wear it a day longer for every $1000 raised.

Based on the artist's impression that Bishop supplied, the Bishmullet could truly be a thing of beauty.

A couple of weeks ago when I was mulling over finally being able to get a haircut at the end of lockdown, a Facebook... Posted by Chris Bishop on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

