Meghan Markle has appeared in her first TV interview since she and Harry left the royal family, but it wasn't quite the "tell-all" interview some had hoped for.

Speaking in a prerecorded interview on Good Morning America, the Duchess promoted the new Disney documentary Elephant, in which Markle is the narrator.

The interview was also confirmed to have been recorded months ago, clarified by a representative for the couple to the NY Post on Sunday.

The 38-year-old mother wore a loose button-up shirt and appeared relaxed during the interview, stating: "I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of elephants to life.

Advertisement

"I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and safety."

The former actress and activist also shared her hope for raising awareness about the plight of the animals: "I hope that when people see this film they realise how connected we all are, and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles we're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet and animals in a very different way."

Duchess Meghan Markle talks about Disneynature film 'Elephant' in exclusive 1st look that features an interview with producers from last summer. https://t.co/mzu6P496cg pic.twitter.com/F3eaXQuAne — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020

Markle, who provided her voiceover services for a donation to wildlife charity, is officially "off-duty" and now living in Los Angeles with husband Prince Harry and son Archie.

The couple was last week seen delivering food to the needy around the city and have been supporting the local charity Project Angel Food.

The source told Page Six: "They've actually volunteered a few times. What's so lovely is that the organisation has now seen an uptick in donations, many of which people have been making in honour of (their) baby, Archie's, first birthday on May 6. This makes Meghan and Harry so happy as it's something so meaningful for his birthday that they will otherwise have to spend in lockdown."