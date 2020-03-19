Talk of a coronavirus "baby boom" is circling social media, with the generation conceived during the pandemic being dubbed "Coronials".

But according to a new poll by the UK's YouGov, there aren't a lot of babies being made right now. The Telegraph reports that out of 1634 people asked how they'll pass the time in self-isolation, sex is at the bottom of the list.

Only 3 per cent of women said they'd be having self-isolation sex, and just 5 per cent of men.

The Daily Telegraph's Rebecca Reid writes that this is probably because most couple's illusions of a better sex life when working at home are soon shattered by the realisation that they're stuck with each other around the clock.

The person with whom you share a house - and maybe even a marriage contract - probably has a whole lot of annoying habits you now have to put up with 24/7.

The Herald earlier reported that coronavirus will most likely lead to an increased divorce rate, as divorce lawyer Amanda Rimmer says confinement can bring tension to the surface.

For those in the dating game, Tinder has cancelled events in the US and Hinge is calling for users to use its video chat mode rather than meeting in person. This all means that singles aren't likely to be meeting up for sex. And at a time when we're meant to stay six feet away from each other, maybe it's no wonder we're not getting it on.

Dr Carlos Rodríguez-Díaz, associate professor of prevention and community health at George Washington University, told the Daily Telegraph there was no evidence that Covid-19 could be transmitted through sex.

Illusions of an improved sex life in self-isolation can soon shatter. Photo / 123rf

"However, kissing is a very common practice during sex, and the virus can be transmitted via saliva. Therefore, the virus can be transmitted by kissing. There is also evidence of oral-faecal transmission of the Covid-19 and that implies that oral-anal sex may represent a risk for infection.

"We can make wise decisions and explore safe ways of having sex. Sexual intercourse may decrease during the next few weeks, but other forms of expressing eroticism such as sexting, video-calls and masturbation will continue to be options."