Couples forced into household isolation in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus are at risk of divorce, a leading UK lawyer has claimed.

Baroness Shackleton of Belgravia is a leading divorce lawyer whose previous clients have included Sir Paul McCartney, the Prince of Wales, Madonna and Liam Gallagher.

Shackleton claimed that coronavirus was "very likely" to lead to an increase in marriage break-ups because of people being confined together for long periods in self-isolation in a bid to curb the spread of infection, Telegraph UK reports.

Official health advice states that if one person in a property has a persistent cough or fever, everyone living there should stay at home for 14 days.

Shackleton, nicknamed the "Steel Magnolia" for her skills and charm, told peers at Westminster: "The prediction amongst divorce lawyers is that following self-imposed confinement it is very likely that the divorce rate will rise.

"Our peak times are after long exposure during the summer holidays and over Christmas.

"One only has to imagine what it's going to be like when families are sealed in a property for a long period of time."

Her view was echoed by divorce lawyer Amanda Rimmer, who said confinement may bring "simmering tensions" to the surface.

"For some, the prospect of being quarantined with their partner will be a welcome opportunity to spend time together, yet for others, it may force simmering tensions in their relationship to rise to the surface.

Jacqueline Fitzgerald, partner at Wilsons LLP, said "another symptom of Coronavirus will be an increase in the divorce rate". Photo / 123RF

"Often when couples face serious and stressful situations it can lead some to re-evaluate their lives and what is important to them.

"While we all try to navigate this pandemic as best as possible, it wouldn't surprise me if, when the dust settles, we do see an increase in couples seeking to end their relationship."

Lawyer Jacqueline Fitzgerald echoed the sentiment, adding that "another symptom of Coronavirus will be an increase in the divorce rate".

"There are many couples who, to the outside world have a long and presumably happy marriage, but for some they can only achieve this because they spend a lot of time apart.

"You may have a couple married for 30+ plus years, and when the husband retires, they are forced to spend a lot of time together and he is back in the wife's territory and the whole dynamic changes. Sadly there will be many more silver divorces in the months to come."

However, not everyone said that household isolation would spell disaster for married couples.

Lawyer Simon Blain said: "The experience need not be negative and many families will enjoy the opportunity to spend some enforced downtime together, the modern equivalent in hunkering down in the Anderson shelter during the Blitz."

He did acknowledge, however, that "for others, the experience will bring simmering tension to the surface".

"Whoever said that the epidemic is likely to lead to a boom in babies and divorces was probably right."

Shackleton made her comments in the House of Lords during the second reading of the Private International Law (Implementation of Agreements) Bill.

The legislation would enable the implementation of international rules used to deal with cross-border legal disputes, including family law, post-Brexit.

However, Shackleton raised concerns over the lack of provision relating to divorce.

She said: "When we leave the EU there will be an enormous vacuum and there has been no direction to the judges or the people who practise in this area as to what is going to happen."

The Bill received its second reading and now goes for line-by-line scrutiny.

The new normal? Working from home with your partner

Vanda James, Family Partner at UK law firm Cripps Pemberton Greenish, advises:

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many couples will suddenly find themselves having to change their usual work routine and, rather going into an office or separate work environment, will have to adapt the home they share with their loved ones into a suitable working space. Having recently found myself in this position, I realised just how much I enjoy going into the office and the social interaction it brings.

I found the thought of not doing so daunting enough but when my husband announced he also had to work from home until further notice, I realised it was going to be quite challenging for our relationship to be in the house together 24/7. We decided that a few ground rules were needed not just to do our work but to ensure our marriage also survives:

• Set a routine

• Separate work areas

• Communication

• Take Breaks and get some fresh air

• Respect