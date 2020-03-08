The principal of a US high school has raised eyebrows, if not hemlines, with a controversial plan to approve all female students' prom dresses.

Dr Kim Pendleton, principal of Southwood High School in Louisiana, made the demand in an extraordinary message sent to all students, first reported by KTAL.

It was directed mostly at the female students, but included a note for the boys too - they would need their dates from other schools to get their frocks approved.

The message read:

"This message is for any female attending Southwood's prom. Boys, this also applies to your off-campus dates. As you begin shopping for your attire, please make sure you do not purchase any clothes that are sheer or revealing in any manner. Also, make sure we [do] not see excess cleavage or skin. Prior to purchasing an outfit, I will need you to send me a picture of you in the outfit with your name and grade. Once I approve the outfit, you may purchase it. The approved outfit is the only one you will be allowed to wear to prom."

Pendleton, who took charge of the school in December, said in a statement to NBC that the message was prompted by feedback from parents and staff at previous school-hosted events.

She said that feedback did not indicate any concerns with the boys' attire.

"In communicating the guidelines for appropriate conduct and dress, which are similar to what schools and districts require across the country, a decision was made to proactively work with families to ensure parents would not spend money on a dress which would be turned away for being inappropriate," the statement said.

Pendleton claimed that she had received positive feedback since announcing the policy, from "parents who are proud of the school for taking a stand to ensure prom is an encouraging, wholesome event".

Her stance was widely criticised on social media, with some commenting that Pendleton had over-reached in demanding to see the dresses.

"Having a dress code to follow is one thing — it's completely inappropriate for an adult to ask for pics of minors for 'approval.' It's creepy," one person wrote.

"NO ONE besides myself or my husband will make the clothing decision on behalf of my daughter," a local mother stated on Facebook.

Not all locals were against the policy, however, with a student's grandfather telling KTAL he supported that controversial scheme.

"As a grandparent, I'm kind of from the old school, back in the day," said Albert Bryant, whose granddaughter attends the school.

"I can understand because there are some young ladies that are raising themselves more or less and they can get a little bit provocative."

After the backlash, the local school district announced that families would get a chance to have their say at an upcoming school assembly.

Local news channel KTBS subsequently reported that the policy has been cancelled.