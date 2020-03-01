Although they are marketed as giving us some benefit, there's no real reason to eat these foods, says Niki Bezzant

We eat foods we don't need all the time. The treat foods; the things we

1. Toddler milk

2. Sports water/energy drinks

3. Protein bars

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

4. "Healthier" ice cream

Niki's fact check: "No refined sugar" is healthier