Have you ever washed your vacuum?

It's something most people probably haven't thought to do, but some cleaning fanatics have discovered a unique way to keep their machines looking as good as new.

One woman recently shared photos of her disassembled Dyson in a tub online.

She had soaked the individual parts to give them a thorough clean and was shocked to discover just how much dirt came out of it.

She posted images of her vacuum submerged in filthy water to the Facebook group "We Love Mrs Hinch".

She captioned her snap with four "sick" emojis, saying: "That's the Dyson in for a soak overnight."

Her post was flooded by hundreds of people who also revealed they clean their vacuum the same way.

However, Dyson UK has warned against deep cleaning their product in such a way, after the woman's post went viral.

While people only soaked the attachments, rather than the electrical part of the vacuum, Dyson revealed only one bit of the appliance can be safely washed.

"We do not recommend that owners expose their machines to water," a Dyson spokesperson told The Sun.

"Owners should refer to the cleaning instructions in the manual provided with the machine upon purchase.

"The only component that can be washed is the filter, which should be washed every three months to maintain the machine."

The British company also said if it was necessary to clean other components to just use a cloth to wipe it down.