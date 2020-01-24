The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official wedding souvenirs no longer feature in the Royal Collection's online shop, in the wake of Harry and Meghan's decision to quit royal life.

The commemorative range, released ahead of their nuptials in 2018, included a bone china coffee mug, a tankard and a plate.

Some pieces were still available to purchase as recently as a few days ago.

A pillbox embossed with the initials H&M and a miniature mug had both been reduced in price. But now searches for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bring up no results on the website.

A spokesman for the Royal Collection Trust said the chinaware items had sold out.

"Many of Royal Collection Trust's china ranges are produced to celebrate a specific occasion and are sold for a limited time," they said. "The china range to celebrate the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has sold out."

However, items marking Princess Eugenie's wedding, including a tea towel and a china tankard, that have sold out still appear on the website.

China celebrating the Queen becoming the longest-reigning monarch in 2015, three years before the Sussexes' wedding, is also still available to buy.

The couple wed at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, with more than 11million Britons watching on TV.

The memorabilia would have needed Harry and Meghan's approval.