Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they will "step back" as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple have released a statement detailing their decision and intentions:

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

The surprise development comes on the heels of mounting speculation about the couple's future, with reports claiming they had met the Prince of Wales and the Queen to discuss their role.

Harry and Meghan were said to have felt uncertain about their own position in the slimmed down monarchy envisaged by Charles when he ascends to the throne.

They had also suggested publicly they were struggling to cope with life in the spotlight, with Meghan telling an ITV documentary last year: "I've really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I've tried, I've really tried.

"But I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.

"The biggest thing that I know is that I never thought this would be easy. But I thought it would be fair. And that's the part that's really hard to reconcile."

During the same documentary - Harry & Meghan: An African Journey - Harry confirmed the rumoured rift between him and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, in comments that are understood to have alarmed Kensington Palace.

This week saw the couple return to royal duties, as they visited Canada House in London to thank the high commissioner for the country's hospitality during their recent trip.

Their statement comes at the start of a busy year, as they prepare to launch their own charitable foundation, Sussex Royal, as well as new initiatives such as Travalyst, the Duke's sustainable tourism project, and a host of new endeavours yet to be announced.

