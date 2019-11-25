About three hours' drive south of Western Australia's capital Perth, this is one of Australia's premium wine regions. It's know for stunning chardonnay and cabernet blends. You could spend weeks touring vineyards and tasting, but there's a lot more to Margaret River than wine.

Taste and talk

has been voted one of the best in Australia.

It's a small but quality selection of super-local produce and products. Set yourself up with an iced latte from the coffee caravan and wander and taste away.

If you're after a sweet treat, don't go past a freshly-filled ricotta cannolo from Claudio Biscotti.

Chat to local producers and pick up some dehydrated blood orange slices for your pre-dinner cocktail of local gin, or take your pick from a selection of locally-made flavoured butters, including truffle, garlic and smoked to go with an artisan loaf.

Work up an appetite

The Cape to Cape track runs 135km around the Margaret River coastline, from Cape Naturaliste to Cape Leeuwin.

You can walk the whole thing (and there are guiding companies who'll do a great job of organising it all for you so you can walk, stay and eat in luxury) but you can also choose part of the track for a morning or day walk.

Locals love the section from Smith's Beach to Canal Rocks, which takes you through a spectacular coastal moonscape of tumbling red rocks alongside turquoise water.

Take snacks and your togs and stop at the stunning natural swimming pool known as the Aquarium for a refreshing swim. It'll make you feel glad to be alive.

Lunch at a classic

was founded in 1967 and was the pioneering first winery of the region. It's a must-visit destination for its wine museum, where you'll learn the history of the region and the estate and can see some very special old bottles.

Vasse Felix has an acclaimed restaurant and relaxed wine lounge. For a special lunch, take your time over a tasting menu and enjoy clean, complex dishes perfectly matched with the wines you can see growing outside the restaurant.

It's a highly seasonal menu featuring a smattering of indigenous ingredients; a lovely way to infuse yourself with the spirit of Margaret River.

Vintage stop

If you fancy a bit of a rummage, do not drive past The Flying Wardrobe secondhand store in the village of Witchcliffe.

It's four rooms filled with vintage treasure, including clothing, records, crockery, jewellery, books and general stuff falling into that category once known as bric-a-brac.

You'll be hard-pressed to get out of here without falling in love with something.