A photo of a ring display has left people in stitches as it has a rather X-rated look to it.

Normally ring shaming Facebook pages are full of people mocking jewellery, however this post came with a twist as this time a display was shamed instead.

A person shared a photo to the group, That's It, I'm Ring Shaming, which showed a diamond engagement ring and wedding band on a grey stand — which resembled an X-rated object.

"I don't like the ring, but I hate the presentation," the person captioned the post.

Advertisement

Many jumped on board, quickly suggesting that the display looked like a "penis". Photo / Facebook

Many jumped on board, quickly suggesting that the display looked like a "penis".

"It's a grower, not a shower," one person joked.

Another said: "Is that ring happy to see me or is it just my imagination?"

One wrote: "Takes 'if you like it then you should have put a ring on it' to a new level!"

"It's trying it's best," replied another.

Recently, a Kiwi woman took to a ring shaming page to share her disgust over breast milk rings.

The Warkworth woman shared her gross find on a Facebook group, That's it, I'm ring shaming!, where it is revealed that a breast milk ring comes complete with strands from the baby's first haircut.

"Had to Google what a breast milk ring was ... and the fact that some people actually think that's a good idea blows my mind. And this thing is just horrible!"

Advertisement

A Kiwi woman called the breast milk ring 'horrible'. Photo / Facebook

After sharing the photo, it wasn't long before others started commenting on the post.

"Looks like someone cream pied a Venus fly trap," one person wrote.

Another said: "I HATE THIS!!! Everything about it is revolting."

However, others really liked the idea of the breast milk ring — but not the hair.

"I don't see anything weird/wrong with breast milk jewellery but I definitely hate the hair ... like a hair ring or a breast milk ring pick ONE," wrote one.