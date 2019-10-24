A Kiwi woman who was intrigued to find out what a breast milk ring was, was left disgusted by what she found.

The Warkworth woman shared her gross find on a Facebook group, That's it, I'm ring shaming!, where it is revealed that a breast milk ring comes complete with strands from the baby's first haircut.

"Had to Google what a breast milk ring was... and the fact that some people actually think that's a good idea blows my mind. And this thing is just horrible!"

READ MORE:

• Bride's fiance sold their house to buy 'horrible' engagement ring

• Enormous engagement ring ridiculed for looking like a coaster

• 'Basic AF': Woman slammed for shaming boyfriend's ring before he even proposed

• 'Looks like a noose': Wedding shamers go to town on engagement ring

Advertisement

After sharing the photo, it wasn't long before others started commenting on the post.

"Looks like someone cream pied a Venus fly trap," one person wrote.

Another said: "I HATE THIS!!! Everything about it is revolting."

A third added: "I feel like breast milk jewellery should be one of those keepsake-only items that you never actually wear."

Comments continued to flow in, with many branding the item "creepy".

"This is gross and you can't change my mind. Wear one if you want but it's very 'look at me I'm a MOMMY!' In a not cute way but y'all have the right to be tacky," a person said.

Another wrote: "Ew this one has hair in it. Gross."

"I breastfed for almost a year and it's a huge HELLLLL NOOOOOO from me," a third penned.

Advertisement

Another agreed: "This ring is gross and has creepy Victorian era vibes."

However, others really liked the idea of the breast milk ring — but not the hair.

"I don't see anything weird/wrong with breast milk jewellery but I definitely hate the hair... like a hair ring or a breast milk ring pick ONE," wrote one

While a second commented: "I love this except for the hair in it that made my blood boil."

Another added: "I like how the milk looks like a stone, the hair creeps me out a bit."

But some defended the sentimental value of the ring.

"Lol I should add the hair is a little questionable. But you can't shame a ring with this much importance to someone," one person said.

Another agreed: "It's almost like shaming an heirloom from a grandparent or great. You just don't do it because you can't ruin the sentimental value."