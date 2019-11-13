Prince Charles is gearing up to launch his first clothing range.

The unexpected fashionista has teamed up with Yoox Net-a-Porter to design a capsule collection for both men and women.

The range has been dubbed "The Modern Artisan," and will be made sustainably. All profits from the collection will be donated to The Prince's Foundation, which helps to support people in the community.

"This project, part of a longterm partnership between Yoox Net-a-Porter and The Prince's Foundation, will help equip a new generation of skilled men and women to fuse traditional craft with digitally-infused creativity – and, importantly, to do so sustainably, following the example of HRH The Prince of Wales who has dedicated the last 40 years to building a more sustainable future," said Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter

Prince Charles's daughter in law Meghan Markle also recently announced she was launching her own fashion range.

Meghan has persuaded Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Jigsaw – and her designer friend Misha Nonoo – to create a 'capsule' collection of women's workwear which will benefit Smart Works, a charity that helps women back into the workplace.

Each time a piece is bought from one of the retailers, a "like-for-like" item will be donated to the charity, of which she is patron. It helps women get ready for job interviews by providing them with a new outfit and coaching.

Meghan, who had her own clothing line with retailer Reitmans while acting in the legal drama Suits in Toronto, writes that the racks of clothing at Smart Works "can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours.

