Why Lee Suckling thinks society is still not ready for men wearing makeup.

Twelve months ago, I nervously walked into a Mecca store. I left with a bunch of compliments, some under-eye concealer, and a vague idea of how to look a little less tired.

A year later, I'm no men's make-up expert. I've tried various other products – from BB Creams and setting powders to bronzers, even mascara and eyebrow gel – and YouTube has been an excellent resource for teaching a newbie how to beat their mug. But what have I really learned?

The main takeaway is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.