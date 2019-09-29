COMMENT:

Watching a beauty video on YouTube is like a digital doobie before bed, writes Lee Suckling.

Some people find their calm with the Headspace app. Others experience a sense of cathartic bliss watching Dr. Pimple Popper, or listening to pickle-crunching ASMR sounds. My latest form of zen comes in the form of celebrity YouTube beauty videos.

We all find watching famous people while they deal with their skin problems refreshing. Women's magazines have run their "celebrities without make-up" feature for decades. It sells because it lets us all exhale a communal sigh of relief – they are, in fact,

