COMMENT:

Your mental health needs cricket. Men are doing it tough in 2019. We are working harder and being better parents and partners but our mental health stats are not great.

There is male depression and anxiety all over the shop. According to the Chief Coroner's Report for 2018, 668 Kiwis took their lives. Of this sad toll, 475 were men.

On average last year, more than one New Zealand male took his own life each day. It's horrible. The causes are complex beyond measure. But knowing Kiwi males, one contributing factor might be our lack of communication.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwi men

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

WHERE TO GET HELP: