Getting infected with measles is much more dangerous than scientists once suspected. In addition to the illness caused by the virus, a measles infection also takes a wrecking ball to the immune system. It destroys up to half of the existing antibodies that protect against other viruses and bacteria, according to research published Thursday.

That means people, especially children, who get measles become much more vulnerable to other germs that cause diseases such as pneumonia and influenza that they had previously been protected against.

The discoveries have enormous and immediate public health implications, researchers and clinicians said, and underscore more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.