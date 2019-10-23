COMMENT:

You can tell a lot about people by their attitude towards the Police. Odds are if you've grown up in a leafy inner-city, suburb the only time you have any dealings with the constabulary is when something has gone wrong and you need their help.

If you live in a different part of town, then your experience of the Police is likely less positive.

And that's not because the Police are bad people, every individual member of the Police I've ever met are decent human beings, working hard to do a good job.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Arming more police will only serve to guarantee one outcome: more people will be shot, says Kyle MacDonald. Photo / Getty
Arming more police will only serve to guarantee one outcome: more people will be shot, says Kyle MacDonald. Photo / Getty

READ MORE:
Premium - Kyle MacDonald:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.