Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have taken to social media to share photos from a private event that took place at Kensington Palace just prior to the couple's successful tour of Pakistan.

The royal couple were photographed with a group of impressive — and excited — kids at Kensington Palace in celebration of those honoured as Teen Heroes.

William and Kate with their "teen heroes" and pop star Camila Cabello (second from, far left). Photo / Instagram

"Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2019 visited The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace earlier this month, along with pop star Camila Cabello and [London] DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James," the Kensington Royal Instagram account posted.

Fresh from their tour of Pakistan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed that they honoured the 10 finalists in the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes Awards.

Catherine, who greeted the teens in a vintage silk, 1930s-style midi dress by British label, LK Bennett, and William were also joined by singer Camila Cabello.

"I was so honoured to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year's Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," Cabello told the BBC. "Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational! Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away!"

Kate and William chat to their young guests. Photo / Instagram

Now in its tenth year, Teen Heroes honours 12 to 17 year olds who inspire others, show courage and bravery or make a difference in their communities. Many have also overcome difficult times to become campaigners, fundraisers, ambassadors or volunteers.