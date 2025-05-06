Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Colin McCahon painting mystery: How a $225 auction ‘sleeper’ sold for $31,000

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Deal of the century? A screenshot from the online catalogue listing for a painting identified only as "20th Century School Possibly Australian".

Deal of the century? A screenshot from the online catalogue listing for a painting identified only as "20th Century School Possibly Australian".

  • An acrylic painting sold for £14,000 ($31,100) in England has reportedly been identified as a Colin McCahon.
  • The painting’s reverse had details similar to other works from McCahon’s ‘Truth from the King Country’ series.
  • McCahon expert Peter Simpson cites inconsistencies with known works.

The auction began with an etching of an elephant and a peacock.

At the midway point, in a sales room in a small town in southern England, the hammer came down on a series of oils – Windsor castle at twilight, Italian gondoliers and a coastal scene with a moody

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle