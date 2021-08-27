Voyager 2021 media awards
International Art Centre halts $87,000 sale of Colin McCahon painting 'Truth from the King Country'

5 minutes to read
From the International Art Centre catalogue - Colin McCahon's Truth from the King Country: Load Bearing Structures: Series Three. Photo / Supplied

By:

Feature writer, NZ Herald

When it comes to paintings, provenance can count more than an artist's signature. Kim Knight reports.

Auctioneers have halted the sale of an $87,000 Colin McCahon painting while they try to establish its ownership history.

