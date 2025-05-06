Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

5 surprising things linked to cancer – and what to know about them

By Mikkael A. Sekeres
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

There is evidence that regularly drinking scalding hot beverages can increase your risk of developing esophageal cancer.

There is evidence that regularly drinking scalding hot beverages can increase your risk of developing esophageal cancer.

Recent studies have suggested that tattoos, chemical hair straighteners and even hot tea might be a problem. Here’s what an oncologist recommends.

You probably know some of the most common causes of cancer, thanks to the efforts of public health campaigns. In 1964, US Surgeon General Luther Terry issued the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle