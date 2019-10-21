Fancy yourself a bit of a burger masterchef? Well, have we got the competition for you.

Kiwi gourmet burger joint Burger Wisconsin is hunting for the best burger recipe in New Zealand – and the lucky winner will take home $5000.

As well as the prize money, they'll also get the honour of having their creation served at Burger Wisconsin nation-wide.

Our brave journalists on the front line taste-tested four of the recipes to see if they could pick a winner. Photo / NZME

READ MORE:

• Trial & Error: The best and the worst McDonald's mash ups

• Trial and Error: Kiwi blokes attempt DIY Valentine's Day gifts

• Trial and Error: Orgasm or Menopause, which is a real beauty product?

• Trial and Error: Are these the strangest chocolate flavours in New Zealand?

Advertisement

Entries for the Best Burger Showdown are open now until October 27th and all recipes must include the new garlicky Best Foods Aioli.

A panel of burger enthusiasts and food pros will then judge each recipe and choose the finalists.

The New Zealand public will then be able to have their say in who wins the Best Burger Showdown with the finalists facing off in three heated rounds of public votes.

To selflessly help out with the competition judging – our brave journalists on the front line taste-tested four of the recipes to see if they could pick a winner.

Watch the video above to see what they thought.

The Best Burger Showdown winner will be announced on Thursday 28 November, and the winning recipe will be available for the public to try for themselves at Burger Wisconsin for three weeks.