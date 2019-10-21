I worry about the impact my daughter is going to have on this poor innocent world, writes Beck Vass.

There's nothing like a family holiday to bring out the competitive spirit in everyone.

We just spent two nights in Rotorua. There's so much to do there, even with a baby in tow. We made it up the gondola and had a turn on the luge. We visited Rainbow Springs, where the kids got to see real live kiwis.

We also went to two mazes which were the kids' highlights.

