HEALTH BY CHOICE

The Law of Attraction is a powerful and empowering law that has been in operation since the beginning of time. However, the more recent release of the book and movie titled The Secret, brought this creative law to the forefront and it continues to be the subject matter of many books by self-help experts, spiritual leaders and healers as well as astute business entrepreneurs for a good reason.

Everyone wants to know how to manifest – to shift what they don't want out of their lives and open it to what they do want.

For the more religious, traditional thinker, "Faith" is the power that brings to life their dreams, visions and wishes. For the "New Age" thinker, the Law of Attraction is the terminology that explains manifestation and creation in the physical realm.

No matter what name you assign to it, they are the means to the same end. The reality of our dreams, wishes and desires in the physical realm where we can appreciate and enjoy them with our five physical senses.

And, that has nothing at all to do with any type of religious preference or New Age rhetoric. What it does have to do with is the mindset, emotions and actions of the only player empowered to achieve our dreams, visions and desires and that one person is us.

For religious people the power of faith can make things happen. Photo / 123RF

Science has proven that creation begins with thought and focus. Faith is a belief. Beliefs are thoughts. Thoughts are the "coming attractions" of our future lives when aligned with emotion and action. So, science and religion have aligned in how creation begins.

Unfortunately, for most, creation also ends here. With all the talk of the power of the mind in recent years, many people have the errant belief that they can sit around and "think" themselves into success or wealth or whatever it is they want. Of course, that is nothing but plain rubbish.

Thinking is powerful. It is the beginning of creation. It is a representation of what we want to "have." However, it is only the beginning. Creation and manifesting in the physical realm is a three-stage process.

Knowing what it is we want to have in our life is our "vision", but there are two more important players that must be addressed if we ever hope to experience this "vision" in the physical realm.

For the "new age" thinker, the law of attraction is the terminology that explains manifestation and creation in the physical realm. Photo / 123RF

We must include "all of who we are" … our thoughts, emotions and actions must all align towards the same goal. They must all be on the same page, playing the same game, working towards the same vision.

Once we have defined what we want, we must address who we must "be" in order to have what we want along with what we must "do" differently in order to bring what we want into reality.

You know the saying … "Insanity is repeating the same mistakes and expecting different results."

Change is mandatory if we want to experience change and there's only one person that holds the credentials to play the role we have created in our dreams and visions and that person is us. No one is empowered to make these things happen for us any more than we can make them happen for others.

That means we are the ones that must change in order to experience change.

Positive, creative action manifests first in the mind. Photo / 123RF

Creation is a trinity, so, think of it as an equilateral triangle. Think, say (be) and do. The powerful three. Each side of this triangle is equally as important as the other two and creation is the result of aligning all three - thoughts, words and actions ….

Becoming healthier and fitter

For example, if your desire is to be healthier and fitter, try this powerful manifesting technique:

1. Define your desire, what it is you want and write it down on a piece of paper. If health and fitness are your end goals, define in detail how good you will feel and what you and your life will look like when you reach those goals. Don't leave room for guessing. The Universe demands a complete blueprint before granting your wishes. Without a blueprint it has no pattern to follow.

2. Next, define what it is you will have to "be" in order to have what you want and write that down. Will you have to be on time, less forgetful and more disciplined? What new changes will others notice about you after you experience your shift? Will they see a determination that wasn't there before?

3. Finally, write down what you need to do differently in order to bring this new experience to life. Action is the friction that burns off the old ways and makes room for the new. Does your diet need to change in order to experience better health? Do you need to clean out your refrigerator and cupboards of all unhealthy foods before filling them with healthy ones? Will you need to schedule your workouts and make them as important as any other appointment in order to avoid skipping them? Do you have to rise earlier in the morning to allow time for meditation to get your mind centred and in positive mode for the day? It's up to you to take whatever mandatory steps required to complete the process of creation.

The Universe is unlimited in choice and will bring many options. But it will not make choices for us. We must have the courage to define our personal choices and take all required action steps towards that goal until our vision becomes a reality because we are the ones reaping the rewards of our creations.

In review:

- Think about what it is you want.

- Make the changes necessary to become the person who acts.

- Do and take whatever actions required to complete the creative process and bring about your visions.

- When used correctly, these three simple but effective steps balance our thinking, being and doing.

They are keys to manifesting our deepest dreams because they align our knowledge, our will and our action. Rather than splitting these personal powers and diffusing their force, they align them into one powerful laser beam/force of creative action!

• Carolyn Hansen is co owner of Anytime Fitness.