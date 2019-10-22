HEALTH BY CHOICE

The Law of Attraction is a powerful and empowering law that has been in operation since the beginning of time. However, the more recent release of the book and movie titled The Secret, brought this creative law to the forefront and it continues to be the subject matter of many books by self-help experts, spiritual leaders and healers as well as astute business entrepreneurs for a good reason.

Everyone wants to know how to manifest – to shift what they don't want out of their lives and open it to what they do want.

READ MORE:
Everything you thought

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Becoming healthier and fitter