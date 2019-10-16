Research suggests we are facing an epidemic of loneliness and isolation. Kyle MacDonald discusses what can we do to help.

When a young person dies in their hostel room, and their body lies undiscovered for eight weeks, it's natural to want to lay the blame at someone's feet. When it becomes clear that last year another young person was left dead in student accommodation for three days, it's natural that we call for the Government to "do something".

But will demanding universities take better care of young people in their charge help?

More to the point, how did we get

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.