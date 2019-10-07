COMMENT:

All her friends were doing it, so Beck Vass downloaded the Countdown shopping app - and immediately regretted it.

On the recommendation of a friend, I just attempted my first online supermarket shop.

I didn't get very far.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

To begin with it's necessary to confess that I am a repeat shopper. I go a few times a week. I don't usually plan meals too far ahead.

Friends have said their online shopping has been life-changing, both for pick-up and home deliveries, so I thought I'd get in on the action and try making someone else do the supermarket walk-around

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.