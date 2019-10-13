In Baz Luhrmann's famous Sunscreen Song of the nineties, which dispensed worldly wisdom to the young, there's a couplet: "Get plenty of calcium / Be kind to your knees, you'll miss them when they're gone".

It's one of many good bits of advice in that song, and it's one worth remembering, not only with regard to our knees, but for all of our joints and bones.

It's World Osteoporosis Day on October 20, and it's a good time to think about our bone health, which, like most things, is closely linked to what we eat. As we collectively get older,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.