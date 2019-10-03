How people react to Greta Thunberg says much about their misogynistic tendencies, writes Kyle MacDonald.

Bad things happen when we don't listen to children. It wasn't that long ago we sent them up chimneys, and worked them to death in work houses. In some parts of the world they still do.

Much of my working life I've sat and listened to people explore and understand the impact that various experiences in their childhood had on them. Of not being listened to, of being treated with disdain, told to get over it, to stop crying. Experiences of being beaten, abused and

