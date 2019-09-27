The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are dazzling South Africa on their 10-day royal tour. But it's been the debut of their son, Archie Harrison, that's caught the most attention.

A video shared to Instagram earlier this week shows little Archie being carried by his mother - and cooed by his father - to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Nobel prizewinner, anti-apartheid icon and former Archbishop of Cape Town, Desmond Tutu meets Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Photo / Getty

And it's in the footage that Markle reveals her cute nickname for her little boy, as she nuzzles into him and says, "Oh Bubba!"

Dressed in blue pinstripe overalls the 4-month-old sat happily on his mother's lap as his parents spoke with the Archbishop and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu Gxashe, who noted Archie would have to get used to cameras in his life.

Prince Harry and Meghan said baby Archie is an "old soul". Photo / Getty Images

Markle told her, "I have cameras in my genes," and added that Archie is an "old soul."

The Archbishop's daughter also joked to the little royal, "You like the ladies. He's going to be a ladies man."

During the tour, Markle has spoken about her "transition to motherhood" claiming it's been "easy" as 4-month-old Archie is a "wonderful" baby.

An anonymous guest at one of the official royal events said Meghan told of how her little boy managed on the family's flight from London too: "They said it was the longest flight they have taken with Archie. She slept with one eye open - but he was very good."