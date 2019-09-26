She made her name as a model, "The Body", to be precise, but Elle MacPherson is also a successful businesswoman and, perhaps most importantly, a mum.

In Auckland to host what is being touted as New Zealand's answer to the Met Gala tonight, 55-year-old MacPherson sat down with Newstalk ZB's Kerri McIvor and shared her approach to helping her two young sons, Flynn, 21, and Cy, 16, navigate social media.

Elle Macpherson with Newstalk ZB host Kerre McIvor. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"I don't believe really in putting boundaries around kids," MacPherson tells McIvor.

"I think it's really important to be able to give them firm guidance but they have to be able to make mistakes along the way. Because that's how they learn. And hopefully the mistakes they make are not too detrimental to them ..."

She shared that her sons, who graced the cover of Australian Vogue with their famous mum back in August, started off with private accounts on Instagram.

Elle MacPherson with her sons, Flynn, 21, and Cy, 16. Photo / Vogue

"I suggested that for them because I think until they became confident in who they were and learned about what posts work and what posts didn't work that it was better that they have that learning experience without being public. Now today they are public," she says.

She says what they post is well-considered and she doesn't "micromanage them".

"They have to be allowed to be themselves."

However, she notes it may be what happens outside of the likes of Instagram that we can't help our kids map so much.

"Kids use Snapchat. And it's in and out in two seconds. Thank goodness I don't get to see my kids' Snapchat," she says chuckling before adding, "I have no idea what goes on there."

Beyond the challenges of social media, McIvor asks what MacPherson sees as the issues her boys are most concerned about, flagging the current emphasis from youth on climate change issues.

"The boys are remarkably well versed on a variety of subjects including medical freedom, climate change, Cy's obsessed about texting a driving. That seems to be something that's really concerning him. They have different concerns than we did growing up."

She says she's surprised at their perspectives on certain subjects: "When I was their age I certainly wasn't as aware as they are."

