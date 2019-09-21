The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are under pressure for their African tour to reverse the bad publicity they've recently received.

According to a royal expert, baby Archie will play a big part in their tour to assist them to "turn the tide of bad publicity".

The Sun reports that the couple has been victim to bad exposure in recent months, with headlines scrutinising a number of their actions.

The Sussexes are set to embark on their first royal tour as a family on Monday for 10 days with a schedule full of public engagements.

According to a royal expert, the couple is aware of the importance which lies on the trip to alter the public's view toward them.

Markle and Prince Harry in Rome for the wedding of Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess. Photo / AP

"They and their aides know this tour has to be a success, and everything has been planned meticulously so there is no margin for error," they told Vanity Fair.

Royal author Ingrid Seward was another expert to voice the same opinion.

She thinks that Archie will be used to aid the couple in their desperate attempt at regaining public support, according to The Sun.

Until now, the 5-month-old has only been seen in public twice, the last time at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day where he supported his father.

It has not been confirmed that he will be present at their engagements in Africa.

The family were last seen all together at The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day on July 10. Photo / Getty Images

Seward told The Sun: "People will want to see baby Archie who could be the key player in this. I think if they show a glimpse of Archie it could turn things around for the Sussexes.

"It's a small thing but it could end up being a very big thing in terms of better press coverage. They've had a tough run, this is a chance to make it better."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently among A-list guests in Rome for the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo, without Archie.