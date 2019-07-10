Meghan has been accused of falling foul of Wimbledon etiquette on her surprise visit to cheer on Serena Williams last week - because she was wearing jeans in a members' only area.

Palace officials claimed the Duchess of Sussex, 37, attended the All England Club in a "private capacity" last Thursday, telling fans not to take photos of her.

She sat in an exclusive area of the crowd on Court 1 to watch her friend Serena, 37, beat Kaja Juvan in the second round.

But club sources say she was a "nightmare" to accommodate, with her casual attire and "self-regarding paranoia".

Meghan would not have been allowed in the Royal Box on Centre Court with jeans on - despite being a member of the royal family. Photo / Getty Images

An official tasked with organising the event told The Times: "It was a nightmare, she was a nightmare."

An England Club insider told the newspaper she was not supposed to be wearing jeans in the members' areas of the tennis club. They said: "She's not allowed to wear jeans."

Another Wimbledon official told the paper: "She wanted to come incognito but there were problems.

"They couldn't invite her into the royal box because she was wearing jeans but that didn't really matter because all she wanted to do was come and watch Serena."

The source claimed it was fortunate Andy Murray was playing on the same court after Serena, as she would not have been allowed in the Royal Box on Centre Court with jeans on- despite being a member of the royal family.

The former Suits actress sparked a huge row after her bodyguards told fans not to take pictures of her during the match.

She was branded "childish" and a "control freak" after former world champion Sally Jones, 64, revealed she was warned about taking pictures.

The former tennis star said she was forced to inform the "embarrassed" bodyguard she was trying to get a photograph of Serena and had no idea Meghan was there.

Mrs Jones told MailOnline the Duchess was "clearly looking around looking to see who was looking at her", adding: "Harry and Meghan see themselves more as A-list celebrities rather than royals carrying out their duties. It's control-freakery."

She said: "There were around 200 photographers snapping away at her but security were sent to warn an old biddy like me. It makes them look silly. It's childish and takes us for fools."

Another spectator took a selfie of himself and Court 1 near her – but Meghan's bodyguard also warned him about taking pictures in her vicinity.

Celebrity commentators weight in on the debate, with long-standing critic Piers Morgan tweeting: "A private capacity, at Wimbledon? This is so ridiculous.

"It's rankly hypocritical and they're not private people, they're the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. If you want to be private, go back to America and live privately."