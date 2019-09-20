The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among A-list guests in Rome for the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo.

In royal fashion Meghan Markle rocked up in a $17,740 Valentino dress joining others at an impressive 17th century villa for the nuptial celebrations.

Markle wore statement gold earrings with a very expensive black evening gown. Photo / AP

Also on the star-studded guest list was Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Karlie Kloss, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and James Corden, according to the Daily Mail.

As the Sussexes arrived at Villa Aurelia, the crowds burst into applause as Prince Harry charmed with a dazzling smile in a sharp black suit.

With no baby Archie in tow, Meghan mesmerised the crowd in a sheer black puff-sleeve gown accompanied with statement gold leaf earrings.

The Valentino dress had apparently sold out. Image / Valentino

The impressive designer dress, with sequins all over, is Italian made - fitting for a local wedding.

It is noticeably similar to the Jason Wu frock she wore to the Lion King premiere in London earlier this year but had the added feature of a frill and silver sequin detail.

Nonoo is one of Meghan's closest friends and she was recently hired as the designer behind Meghan's new Smart Works capsule collection.

According to the Daily Mail, she is rumoured to have introduced Meghan and Harry to one another.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are among the star-studded guest list. Photo / AP

A source told The Sun: "Misha helped introduce Harry to Meghan and the two women are the best of friends.

"Meghan wasn't going to miss her wedding for the world.

"They've left Archie at home but it's only for a couple of days and they will be back on Saturday."

Katy Perry was also attending the nuptials at Villa Aurelia in Rome. Photo / AP

Princess Beatrice who could be the next royal bride, dazzled in a trendy gold embellished headband and sequin gown.

Her sister, Princess Eugenie, was seen accompanying the bride on a golf buggy in a black evening gown, and the bride in a plain white dress.

The Daily Mail reports that what is believe to have been Nonoo's wedding dress was seen being taken out of an SUV at the prestigious venue, in the heart of Rome.