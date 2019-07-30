The Duchess of Sussex is to bring out a women's clothing line in aid of charity, she reveals in Vogue.

Meghan has persuaded Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Jigsaw – and her designer friend Misha Nonoo – to create a 'capsule' collection of women's workwear which will benefit Smart Works, a charity that helps women back into the workplace.

Each time a piece is bought from one of the retailers, a "like-for-like" item will be donated to the charity, of which she is patron. It helps women get ready for job interviews by providing them with a new outfit and coaching.

Meghan during a visit to Smart Works for which she is the patron. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan, who had her own clothing line with retailer Reitmans while acting in the legal drama Suits in Toronto, writes that the racks of clothing at Smart Works "can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours.

"To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friend, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options. Many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity."

Further details will be released in the autumn, her spokesman said.