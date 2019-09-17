A grandmother was worried about her grandchildren playing near a road where cars often sped by, so she got creative to get people to slow down.

Patti Forest Baumgartner from Montana took out a chair and sat on a local street where she held a hairdryer and pointed at cars hoping speeding drivers would think it was a radar gun and assume their speed was being taken.

She sat on the local street with the hairdryer in one hand and her favourite drink in the other. Photo / Twitter

Her son, Tim Baumgartner, took a photo of her sitting along the road and posted it on Twitter, tagging Montana Highway Patrol trooper Noal Pesola.

Pesola ended up tracking down the grandmother and dubbed her as an honorary Montana trooper.

Advertisement