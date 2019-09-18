Lee Suckling asks, within a society in a "porn panic" should cartoon porn be more normalised?

If you've ever been on public transport in Japan, you might have looked over someone's shoulder and been shocked by what you saw. Despite strict laws about showing real people in a sexual light, cartoon porn – known in the West as "hentai" – can be spied in magazines and on phone screens across the Tokyo Metro and beyond.

Cartoon depictions of pornography are age-old. Look back to Ancient Egypt and you'll see erotically-themed papyruses from 1150BC; the Turin Erotic Papyrus is thought to

