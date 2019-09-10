COMMENT

As New Zealand grapples with a measles outbreak, questions are being asked about the role of "anti-vaxxers". The Government is attempting to contain the disease as concerns grow about it spreading to the Pacific. New Zealand may be losing "herd immunity" and our elimination status with the World Health Organization is at risk.

So who are the anti-vaxxers? And how do their arguments relate to the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights, which entitles people to make informed decisions about their care?

The code gives rights to all consumers – those who subscribe to conventional medicine and those who do not; those who wish to vaccinate and those who don't.

Anti-vaxxer is a term used to describe those who do not accept the value of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.