Sometimes simple things can make a big difference to health. Who would think that a simple piece of fruit each day could help eliminate a common ailment in schoolkids?

That's what's happened at Holy Cross School in Papatoetoe in the past few years. According to Principal Bruce Young, cases of impetigo (school sores) have all but disappeared in his students since the Fruit & Vegetables in Schools (FIS) programme was introduced several years ago.

Although there's no proven link, it seems reasonable that the immune- and health-boosting properties of fruit and vegetables have contributed to better health among kids,

