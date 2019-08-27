Pornhub, the world's most popular purveyor of porn, has launched a campaign to clean up plastic from the world's oceans.

The company has released the "Dirtiest Porn Ever", a video produced to "showcase how plastic and waste can ruin an otherwise beautiful scene".

The clip features a couple known as Leolulu, who get down and dirty on a beach filled with plastic waste, which obscures the camera's view of the most explicit action.

As they have sex, workers in Pornhub-branded boiler suits start to collect the plastic.

The cheeky clip features heavy branding for the world's biggest pornographers. Photo / Supplied

The bizarre video has been produced in conjunction with Ocean Polymers, a nonprofit that has developed a solution to collect and process plastic waste in the world's oceans.

Each time someone watches the whole video, Pornhub promises to make a donation to the group to further their aims of ridding the seas of plastic.

"We're dirty here at Pornhub, but that doesn't mean our beaches need to be," said company vice-president Corey Price.

Price added that "it's imperative that we use our platform to raise awareness and inspire change – not just for the time being but for generations to come".

Ocean Polymers executive director Heather Wigglesworth said: "The initiative and support from Pornhub is inspired and appreciated."

"Whilst I'm sure for some it may not initially appear like the most obvious match for our project, we are thrilled that Pornhub has engaged with us and displayed a commitment to utilising their voice and reach for positive action."

The video hopes to inspire others. Photo / Supplied

Pornhub hopes that adult entertainers and enthusiastic amateurs from around the world will shoot similar scenes to raise awareness of the issue.

This isn't the first time Pornhub has branched off into philanthropy, with the company's charitable arm Pornhub Cares previously running campaigns to save the whales, protect bees and also offer free leaf removal across the US in a campaign titled "Pornhub Blows".