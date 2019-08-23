A woman in the United Arab Emirates is seeking a divorce from her husband because he doesn't argue with her, does the housework, showers her with gifts and shows "extreme" affection.

The woman from Fujairah told the court she has grown tired of her husband because he never yells at her and was always kind.

She explained despite his deep affection, her life was "hell" due to his "cruel-free treatment" and that she is dying of kindness, the Khaleej Times reported.

She reportedly complained "his love and compassion are so over the top" and she filed for a split.

The woman told the court: "I am choked by his extreme love and affection. He even assisted me in cleaning the house without me asking him."

The couple has reportedly been married for a year and have not had one argument.

When she called her husband out over his growing weight issue, he listened and put himself on a strict diet and exercise regime.

This led to the man breaking his leg.

She added: "I am eagerly longing for a single day of dispute, but this seems impossible with my romantic husband who always forgave me and showered me with daily gifts.

"I need a real discussion, even an argument, not this hassle-free life full of obedience."

The husband has since begged the courts to deny the divorce request.